Victim of body shaming, Kylie Jenner replica

Excellent initiative on the part of Kylie Jenner.

Several fans of Kylie Jenner have been very surprised to see their idol appear for a moment on Instagram to replicate a few individuals to the values misplaced, reports SHE (UK).

This is the youngest billionaire of the world has not been able to hold back seeing that the publication of an account of a fan led to some derogatory comments on her bodysome internet users deeming them openly that it was “so thin” and that Jenner “was better” at that time.

“I gave birth to a baby “, launched simply Kylie Jenner, a clear answer, even if in the facts, nobody should have to justify her body!.

A reaction that has of course given rise to a roar of support from his true fans and admirers, who were already attempting to defend it.

Kylie Jenner is not the first to have to replicate to the bodyshaming in his family.

Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian deal often this problem of bullying, as well as their relationship with their bodies, in interviews and discussion sessions online.

Créditphoto : WENN/COVER