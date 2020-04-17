Victor Guzman would be free of guilt in doping case

The novel of Victor Guzman would be coming to an end, because in three months he was disabled by the Liga MX to be positive in a doping control, Pachuca had already in his power, the liberation from the guilt of “Pocho”.

Sources close to the Tuzos revealed to THE REPORTER that the directive hidalguense languages you are already solving legal issues and contractual to be able to negotiate with Chivas for a possible reinstatement of the “Pocho”this when you resume the activities of the Liga MX, which is now suspended due to the coronavirus.

For their part, Pachuca would be in talks with the Federation to clarify whether the re-entry of Guzman could be given at this Closing 2020 would have to wait until the next semester because it is unknown how will the international institutions after the COVID-19.

Was mid-January when Henry Bonilla, president of the League MX, confirmed that the then footballer Chivas had tested positive in a doping control, so that was disabled during the relevant investigations.

In his defense, Guzman rejected “any practice unsporting”, so that requested analysis of a B sample that could prove his innocence in this complicated issue that paused his career.

Victor was one of the signings most-talked-about project of Ricardo Pelaez with Chivas, as its quality is shown with Pachuca led him to consolidate as one of the best players in the League MX.

For this reason, its separation from the team tapatio caused disappointment among the fans of Guadalajara that expected to see once and for all wearing the t-shirt rojiblanca, because despite the fact that the “Pocho” is emerged from the quarry of the Flock, the whole of his career in the First Division was made in the club of “Beautiful Airy”.

JM