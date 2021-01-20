VICTORIA AND DAVID BECKHAM: THEIR SON ROMEO MAKES HIS DEBUT IN THE WORLD OF FASHION

Romeo Beckham, the 18 – year – old son of Victoria and David Beckham, made his fashion debut with his first cover for L’Uomo Vogue.

Impossible not to notice the resemblance to the pop-star mother turned stylist, while the bleached blonde hair is very reminiscent of the look that the father wore on the football field in the early 2000s.

The photoshoot is signed by famous fashion photographers Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott, who portray Romeo in full Gen Z style.

On the cover, she poses in an oversized khaki sweater, gray sweatpants, and a pair of designer combat boots. In the other shots Romeo wears a variety of trendy and very gender-fluid looks, leather shorts, treated tights, and even a very short blue crop top – revealing his awesome abs, genes don’t lie.

David Beckham’s first two sons, Brooklyn and Romeo, did not follow in the footsteps of their famous father, becoming international stars of the world of football. The two boys are projected towards the universe in which their mother, Victoria, or the world of fashion, gravitates.

The eldest son has already successfully embarked on the path of fashion, becoming the face of several advertising campaigns, appearing on the covers of international magazines, and then deciding to go to the other side of the room and become a photographer.

Now it’s Romeo’s turn, who artfully disheveled with his slap face already seems perfectly at ease in the role of a model.

But there are two other little Beckhams to keep an eye on. Cruz is 15, while Harper Seven’s little sister is 9. Who knows which path they will choose, but with two parents like them, everything is really possible.