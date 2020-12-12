CELEBRITIES

VICTORIA BECKHAM ADORES FUTURE DAUGHTER-IN-LAW NICOLA PELTZ: BROOKLYN HAS FOUND “A SOUL MATE”

Posted on

During the summer Brooklyn Beckham asked for Nicola Peltz’s hand and has the total approval of mom Victoria!

Posh Spice talked about her future daughter-in-law in an interview with Lorraine and she couldn’t describe her more beautifully: ” He’s so happy, they’re both so happy – he said – She’s great. She’s sweet. She’s kind. She’s really a ” lovely, warm, wonderful, wonderful woman and we couldn’t have asked Brooklyn to meet a more adorable girl. ”

He went on to explain that the eldest son has found his soul mate: ” He’s so happy and he’s beautiful with everything that’s going on this year. Brooklyn has found his soul mate and the girl he wants to spend the rest of his life with. during this time when there is so much uncertainty and everything seems a little sad. So we are all happy and excited. ”

Last July, Brooklyn Beckham, 21, and Nicola Peltz, 25, revealed on Instagram that they were officially engaged.

