Victoria Beckham is ` wet ” in an interview

Dane Bowers says that Victoria Beckham is “wet” in a television interview while they were promoting their song “Out Of Your Mind” in 2000.

The couple collaborated on the single Out Of Your Mind in 2000 and has been promoting the song across Europe, but a television appearance proved memorable for the wrong reasons.

Dane recalled: “We talked to these guys German. Their sense of humor was not quite the same as ours.

“During the interview, I let slip something and she got wet. Literally, in the chair.

“We had to stop so that she could fend for herself in the bathroom.”

The former lead singer of Another Level, had a good time working with Victoria and admitted that they were rarely their song sober.

He told the newspaper The Sun: “We have gone astray of our brain. I don’t think we’ve ever played when we weren’t drunk.

“We had trains across the Uk for various gigs, and we were always on the vodka or the champagne.

“Once, we were in Newcastle and Victoria and I left the first class to party with our dancers in a different car. The music was in full swing. It was a great party.

“A guard of the train came over and told us to get down, but Victoria simply spoke kindly, saying,” Take a glass with us “.

“We had to go up on stage and we thought,” S ***, we’re drunk “…

“She told me: ‘I’m no Mariah Carey’ and I would agree. It was not amazing but it could take a air.

“Victoria was a much better drinker.”

At the time of the collaboration, the Dane went out with Katie Price, and while it fit in well with the husband of Victoria, David Beckham, his girlfriend was not so impressed by its proximity to the former star of the Spice Girls and her friend Sarah Bosnich.

He admitted: “Katie hated that I make music with Victoria. It made me so upset. Victoria was in the habit of bringing Sarah on tour with us.

“Katie thought there was something between us.”

And the hitmaker ‘Freak Me’ was not satisfied with the modeling career in glamour Katie, which eventually led to the end of their relationship.

He said: “I don’t have very well managed the fact that she was a girl of glamour. I prevented her from doing stuff naked breasts.

“But while I was on tour with Victoria, Katie was jealous and she said to me:” I’m going to do this shoot on the calendar and it’s going to be topless “to make me up.

“I said: ‘If you do that, it is finished’, and she did. When I came back, I am separated from her.”

