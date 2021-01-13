VICTORIA BECKHAM RECALLED THE EXACT MOMENT SHE DECIDED TO LEAVE THE SPICE GIRLS

It’s been 9 years since Victoria Beckham last performed with the Spice Girls at the 2012 London Olympics.

Posh Spice, who hasn’t even returned for the reunion tour in 2019, has now recalled the exact moment she decided to leave the group.

In a letter written to her future self in the pages of British Vogue, she explained that her friend and legend Elton John and her passion for music have to do with it.

” I remember years ago we were watching Elton John perform in Las Vegas. He sang ‘Tiny Dancer’ like it was the first time and you realized it was like oxygen to him, ” she began, referring to herself in the second person.

” It was one of those life-changing moments. Singing and dancing were fun for you, but it wasn’t your passion. That day, you began your adventure to discover your dreams. It was time to walk away from being a Spice Girl. For the first time, you were venturing on your own and it was terrifying. ”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham)

Victoria Beckham added that ” it was scary to close a chapter ” which defined it. But the appeal of fashion was stronger: in 2008 she launched her fashion line and in 2019 she dived into the world of beauty.

” I know you are still reinventing yourself, accepting new challenges, and ignoring those who say you won’t. You always look beyond conventional wisdom to chart your own path. First, you found your passion for fashion and, more recently, in beauty. What’s next? I can’t wait to hear about it “he wrote again in the letter.