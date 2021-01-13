CELEBRITIES

VICTORIA BECKHAM RECALLED THE EXACT MOMENT SHE DECIDED TO LEAVE THE SPICE GIRLS

Posted on

It’s been 9 years since Victoria Beckham last performed with the Spice Girls at the 2012 London Olympics.

Posh Spice, who hasn’t even returned for the reunion tour in 2019, has now recalled the exact moment she decided to leave the group.

 

In a letter written to her future self in the pages of British Vogue, she explained that her friend and legend Elton John and her passion for music have to do with it.

” I remember years ago we were watching Elton John perform in Las Vegas. He sang ‘Tiny Dancer’ like it was the first time and you realized it was like oxygen to him, ” she began, referring to herself in the second person.

” It was one of those life-changing moments. Singing and dancing were fun for you, but it wasn’t your passion. That day, you began your adventure to discover your dreams. It was time to walk away from being a Spice Girl. For the first time, you were venturing on your own and it was terrifying. ”

Victoria Beckham added that ” it was scary to close a chapter ” which defined it. But the appeal of fashion was stronger: in 2008 she launched her fashion line and in 2019 she dived into the world of beauty.

” I know you are still reinventing yourself, accepting new challenges, and ignoring those who say you won’t. You always look beyond conventional wisdom to chart your own path. First, you found your passion for fashion and, more recently, in beauty. What’s next? I can’t wait to hear about it “he wrote again in the letter.

Related Items:

Recommended for you

Most Popular

190
CELEBRITIES

Khloe Kardashian may be engaged to Tristan Thompson

184
CELEBRITIES

Prince William more ‘protective’ with Kate Middleton in Christmas photo 2020

176
CELEBRITIES

Will Shawn Mendes propose to Camila Cabello this Christmas?

142
CELEBRITIES

Jennifer Lopez stars in the movie The Cipher

122
CELEBRITIES

Tom Cruise starts his vacation today and resumes filming in January

118
CELEBRITIES

Wilmer Valderrama and his fiancee Amanda Pacheco are expecting their first child

111
CELEBRITIES

George Clooney defends Tom Cruise’s outburst on set

107
CELEBRITIES

Khloe Kardashian teases Kourtney Kardashian for photography

96
CELEBRITIES

Prince Harry’s ex-girlfriend talks about their wedding day

92
CELEBRITIES

ARIANA, HARRY, DEMI, SHAWN: THE STARS WHO GOT A BUTTERFLY TATTOO – THE TATTOO OF REBIRTH

To Top