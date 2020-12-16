CELEBRITIES

Victoria Beckham takes daughter Harper to her first facial

Posted on

The designer begins to teach her 9-year-old daughter to take care of her skin and beauty.

Victoria Beckham has already started teaching her little daughter Harper to take care of the health and beauty of her skin and took her to have a facial treatment at the clinic where she goes regularly, and where she usually pays about the US $ 300 per session.

The famous designer went this past weekend to one of the clinics of the expert Teresa Tarmey, the favorite of celebrities in the United Kingdom, and who has several locations in exclusive areas of London.

On this occasion, Victoria decided to take her daughter Harper, who underwent one of the cleansing and hydration treatments, from the extensive list of treatments that celebrities ask for to have radiant skin.

Mother and daughter appear on social networks in a selfie taken by Harper, who wrote: “A treatment with mom”, and both wear colorful robes and a towel placed like a large turban on their heads.

Related Items:

Most Popular

24.9K
CELEBRITIES

Lili Reinhart opens her jacket and dazzles, revealing what’s underneath

8.5K
CELEBRITIES

Kylie Jenner and the real reason for her breakup with Travis Scott

5.5K
CELEBRITIES

Henry Cavill confesses his training to gain muscle in ‘the Witcher 2’

4.0K
CELEBRITIES

Johnny Depp struggles to find a new project

3.7K
CELEBRITIES

Chrissy Teigen moved away from the networks because of the “hole of pain and depression” in which she is

3.4K
CELEBRITIES

Drake fully supports The Weeknd in his dislike against the Grammys

3.2K
CELEBRITIES

Could a collaboration between Latina Shakira and group BLACKPINK happen?

2.2K
CELEBRITIES

Prince Harry warned about his royal titles

1.8K
Games

GRID COMPUTER Game Latest Version Free Download

1.1K
CELEBRITIES

Jennifer Lawrence’s family farm is the victim of a major fire

To Top