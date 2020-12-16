Victoria Beckham takes daughter Harper to her first facial

The designer begins to teach her 9-year-old daughter to take care of her skin and beauty.

Victoria Beckham has already started teaching her little daughter Harper to take care of the health and beauty of her skin and took her to have a facial treatment at the clinic where she goes regularly, and where she usually pays about the US $ 300 per session.

The famous designer went this past weekend to one of the clinics of the expert Teresa Tarmey, the favorite of celebrities in the United Kingdom, and who has several locations in exclusive areas of London.

On this occasion, Victoria decided to take her daughter Harper, who underwent one of the cleansing and hydration treatments, from the extensive list of treatments that celebrities ask for to have radiant skin.

Mother and daughter appear on social networks in a selfie taken by Harper, who wrote: “A treatment with mom”, and both wear colorful robes and a towel placed like a large turban on their heads.