Victoria Beckham would have a “master plan” to save the monarchy

The designer plans to use her son Brooklyn’s wedding to Nicola Peltz to end the differences between the Duchesses of Cambridge and Sussex.

According to British media, there was initial panic over who they should choose to invite to the 21-year-old Brooklyn marriage to American heiress Nicola Peltz.

Being the businesswoman that she is, Victoria has drawn up a master plan, according to New Idea magazine.

“David and Victoria realized that choosing between Kate and Meghan, in particular, would be social suicide,” says a source.

“So he’s taken a turn and decided to encourage both of them to come and promise to make sure it’s not awkward.”

In reality, however, a source says that Victoria, 46, plans to seat the duchesses at the same table “and force them to talk.”

“Vic thinks there is no way they will break out into an argument at a high profile wedding and they will have to play well in front of the cameras and the spectators, and that it might even lead them to reconcile their differences,” the source continues.

“She thinks that after a few glasses of champagne, they will be fine. Victoria and David would love it if they were the ones to finally bring the couples back together. Becks is even joking that he could finally get knighthood from the Queen if they achieve this. “

Harry, 36, and David have reportedly always shared a close bond and previously worked together on various charitable initiatives.

Meanwhile, Meghan, 39, and Victoria forged their own friendship shortly after the actress moved to the UK.

During a series of interviews on American television, the former soccer superstar apparently confirmed his support for the royal family and his personal position as “a great realist.”

“I’m a huge fan of the monarchy and always have been,” the 45-year-old previously told NBC News’ Today.

“I just hope Harry is okay and becoming the best father and I can see that has happened,” he said.