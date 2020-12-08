VICTORIA MONÉT WILL BECOME A MOTHER: SHE IS EXPECTING HER FIRST CHILD

Victoria Monét shared beautiful and personal news with fans: she is pregnant!

The 27-year-old singer announced her first pregnancy with an epic photoshoot posted on Instagram, showing her baby bump dressed as a goddess rising from the water, with a jeweled headpiece and draped skirt.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🌙 Victoria Monét (@victoriamonet)

” I am so happy to share that I was promoted to the title of the queen … mother – she wrote in the caption of the images taken by photographer Brian Ziff – Two hearts are beating inside me now. This is more than love. Two brains and two anime … there is so much power. I feel like the ultra super Victoria because my body is doing a miraculous job. This is absolutely the best thing that has ever happened to me and I can’t wait to meet my little soul mate on Earth. ”

The artist also shared a romantic video with her future dad, boyfriend John Gaines, model, and personal trainer. Here he revealed that the expected birth date is next Valentine’s Day, in 2021.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🌙 Victoria Monét (@victoriamonet)

In addition to being a singer, Victoria Monét is also a songwriter who has collaborated with Ariana Grande very often. He appears in the credits of many of Ari’s songs, from the first as “Daydreamin ‘” to the latest as “34 + 35” and together they made the featuring “Monopoly” .

They are also best friends: Victoria is one of the “7 Rings” BFFs and appears in both the video for this song and in “Thank U, Next”.