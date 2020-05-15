Victoria Villarroel she used Kylie Jenner to increase his own fame?

The Kardashian-Jenners are amongst the most celebrities in the world, followed by massive social networks and a considerable weight in the entertainment industry.

A lot of relatives of the famous family have gained a reputation over the years, everyone’s BFF Jonathan Cheban Kim Kardashian to be the good friend of Khloe Kardashian, Malika Haqq.

Recently, another member of the entourage, of the family Kardashian-Jenner moved away from the family in order to pursue a lucrative career as an influencer Instagram.

Who is Victoria Villarroel?

Victoria Villarroel, Kylie Jenner and friends | Emma McIntyre / . for SECNDNTURE

Kylie Jenner is the youngest billionaire self-taught in the world, earning his money through his line of cosmetics incredibly popular.

The tycoon’s make-up spends his days bouncing from meeting to meeting, to be a parent to his young daughter, Stormi Webster, and, of course, to film Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the show that put her under the spotlight there are more than 10 years.

Naturally, Jenner doesn’t do everything itself and relies on a full team of people to help him keep his job for the time incredibly loaded.

Victoria Villarroel was one of those people. As a member of the inner circle of Jenner for many years, Villarroel is spent working in the office of Kris Jenner to finally become the personal assistant of Kylie Jenner.

Initially, Villarroel took care of various errands around the house in Jenner, including running to the grocery store and the displacement of many cars. However, as she revealed in an article by 2018, it has finally earned the full confidence of Jenner, and began taking care of his many “personal needs”.

Villarroel and Jenner became very close, and Jenner even helped his assistant to schedule their engagement in December 2017. The assistant was even presented in several videos on the YouTube channel of Jenner, proving that the two had become more of the sisters as patrons and employees.

However, it has recently been revealed that Villarroel had decided to leave the position of Jenner and embark on his own career influencer Instagram.

What is an influencer Instagram?

The influence of Instagram is a booming business these days. Influencers are usually people who are highly followed on social networks. The influencers are frequently combine with different brands, receiving a commission through the links and promo codes provided by the brands.

There are many different types of influencers, and many of them prefer to focus on lifestyles and specific interest groups.

With more than 944 000 followers on Instagram, Villarroel is already on the point of succeeding on the platform. She has promoted everything from skin care to fashion on his account Instagram, making it probably a big chunk of change from the links of commission.

Yet, there are those who wondered if the departure of Villarroel in the service of Jenner was something of a predator.

Victoria Villarroel she used Kylie Jenner?

There is no doubt that the association of Villarroel with Jenner has greatly increased its popularity, especially after it was presented on Jenner on YouTube and on social networks.

With the huge fanbase of Kylie Jenner, anyone who is seen in her neighborhood receives a boost almost instantly. However, there does not appear to be any bad blood between the two.

Villarroel is even open to declare that “we both decided that it was time to grow up without professionally there about a year! it is still one of my best friends and our relationship continues to strengthen. “

Although Villarroel has definitely benefited from its long association with the clan Kardashian-Jenner, she is part on good terms and does not seem to focus on his friendship with Jenner as a way to improve its social networks.

The majority of photos on her behalf Instagram are just a of it, as well as picturesque landscapes and photos of the beach. Only time will tell what happens with the career of the influence of Victoria Villarroel, but for now, she seems to be doing rather well for itself.