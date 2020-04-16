Vidal and Rakitic not continue at Barcelona next season

Continues to take force the option that Arturo Vidal departs from Barcelona next season. After that the daily Sport to take to the steering wheel chilean on its front page Tuesday, to ensure that it was negotiating with Inter Milan, now gave more information.

Rakitic chose Vidal as the partner of Barcelona that most is suffering from the quarantine. Photosport

The average Catalan and held that both the selected creole as the Croatian Ivan Rakitic will not continue in the box blaugrana, due to the large contingent that has the coach Quique Setién in the midfield, with six players.

In that sense, he added that the four players that will remain on the team are Arthur, Sergio Busquets, De Jong and Sergi Roberto, in addition to Carles Aleña that would loan to Betis.

In addition, he added that the priority of the club is to sign a player with similar characteristics to the ivorian Yaya Toure.

In this way, Vidal could be part in the negotiation between Barcelona and Inter milan for the argentine striker Lautaro Martinez.