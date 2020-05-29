VIDEO – “13 Reasons Why”, “El presidente”, “Perry Mason”… 5 series not to be missed in June

Media

ZAPPING – For all those who would still want to bask in front of their tv, despite the arrival of beautiful days, here is our selection of series not to miss in the month of June.

This is not because it is (finally) déconfinés that we will lose the good habits. The month of June we are still good surprises in terms of series. If you want to stay with you quiet, but you don’t know what to look at, LCI has put together a small selection of dramas that should keep you awake late into the night. On the menu : secrets, emotion, suspense and football.

“13 Reasons Why”, season 4

Netflix

What is it about ? While Monty had been wrongly accused of the murder of Bryce, Winston, a young high school student who was with him at the time of the crime, decides to conduct his investigation to give justice to her ex-boyfriend. What do pinball Clay and his small band, who still have many secrets to hide… Why we are waiting with impatience ? Because this fourth season is the last in a series that keeps us in suspense since its launch in march 2017. And in view of the first images unveiled by the trailer, the new episodes promise to be once again very intense. Still not recovered from the death of Hannah, Clay, is now followed by a shrink (played by Gary Sinise), it will sink into a dangerous spiral. Go out of there unscathed ? Where to see it ? On Netflix, June 5, Related Post: Tom Holland does not know when the filming of Spider-Man 3 will resume

“El Presidente”

Amazon Prime Video

What is it about ? The series tells the story of Sergio Jadue, the ex-president of the national Association of professional football of Chile and a major player in the corruption scandal “FIFA Gate”. Why we are waiting with impatience ? Because as the series returns to the famous scandal that has rocked the world of football in 2015. Fraud, racketeering, kickbacks, money laundering, Amazon lifts the veil on the dark side of the sport through the story of a little president of club of football of chile become a key player in this story of conspiracy. The opportunity to find Andrés Parra Medina, mostly known for having played Pablo Escobar in the tv series Pablo Escobar, the boss of evil, on Netflix. Where to see it ? On Amazon Prime Video the 5 June.

Read also VIDEO – “Hollywood”, “Zoey and her amazing playlist”, “Betty”… 5 series not to be missed in may

Coronavirus : 5 series to keep smiling despite the containment

“I May Destroy You”

Screenshot OCS

What is it about ? After having been sexually assaulted in a nightclub, Arabella Essiuedu, a young woman up here carefree, finds himself forced to put his whole life into question. Why we are waiting with impatience ? Because this is a series that raises the key question (and very current) of sexual consent. Created, written, produced and performed by Michaela Coel, actress English talented as revealed by the series Chewing Gum, I May Destroy You explores the complexity of human relationships. Where to see it ? On OCS on June 8.

“Perry Mason”

HBO

What is it about ? Los Angeles, 1932. While the country is recovering from the Great Depression, and that the city is experiencing an unprecedented boom, a child was kidnapped. The young lawyer Perry Mason launches into an investigation that will reveal the dark side of the City of Angels. Related Post: Chris Hemsworth sexier than ever, he unveils a video very revealing and set fire to the canvas Why we are waiting with impatience ? Because it is a remake of a cult series. After Magnumit is the turn of Perry Mason to find a second youth in a new reboot of the famous series justice in the 1960s. Co-produced by Robert Downey Jr and his wife Susan Downey, at the origin of the project, the fiction immerses us in the Los Angeles of the 1930s alongside Matthew Rhys, who leaves his cap of Russian spy in “The Americans” to slip into the skin of a detective smart. Where to see it ? On OCS on June 22.

“In the woods”

Netflix

What is it about ? Pawel, an attorney of Warsaw, reopened the investigation concerning the disappearance of his sister, which occurred 25 years ago in strange circumstances. Convinced that it is still alive, he does not know yet that he is about to do a revival of dark secrets family. Why we are waiting with impatience ? Because it is the adaptation of a novel by Harlan Coben. After “Safe” and “Intimidation”, Netflix is continuing its collaboration with the king of the thriller for its second original production Polish. Remember that Harlan Coben has signed a 5-year contract with the giant of the streaming to bring it to the screen 14 of his novels. Where to see it ? On Netflix on June 12.

Rania Hoballah

