Video: 5-minute preview of the first episode of the series of Michael Jordan

Every great dish has a good input and precisely that was what I wanted to do ESPN to publish a preview of five minutes of the first episode of the series Michael Jordan: ‘The Last Dance’. Not endured the urge and decided to give them a abrebocas its followers with a video not to be missed.

We’re at least two days, Sunday April 19, for the official launch of a series of sports most anticipated of the last decade. Will be eight episodes that will have as a base the story of the 1997/98 Chicago Bulls.

Photo: Gettyimages.



The video posted at the morning of this Friday, he managed to be trend on Twitter with more than 3 million reproductions, 6 thousand comments and 20 thousand I like. Without a doubt, if you are a fan of Jordan or if you are a follower of the NBA you can’t stop watching this sneak peek, and much less the series.

“When we arrived on the set, I told her to ask about anything and he (Jordan) would tell me the truth. Is aware of his image and what people think of him. Was eager to talk”, commented Jason Hehir, the director of the series.

The great display of the production of ‘The Last Dance’ featured, among other things 106 interviews, 5 thousand pages of script, about 10 thousand hours of selected images -500 that no one has seen the file of NBA- and about three years of work. All ready so: it lights, camera and action! Came the last dance of Michael Jordan.