VIDEO. A man became the first spokesmodel of a brand of make-up

James Charles, a make-up artist new york for 17 years, became the first spokesmodel male of a make-up brand. Last Tuesday, the american brand Cover Girl was chosen to represent his image in her campaign for the line of mascara So Lashy’.

First, it is Katy Perry, who made the announcement on his account

Instagram. The singer has posed with the new recruit, as a muse; feminine of the brand. Cover Girl was then posted on Twitter an initial portrait of James Charles : “Here’s @JCharlesBeauty : professional makeup artist, breaker of boundaries, and the new COVERGIRL ! “can it be read.

A first

If men disguised already appeared in the past on some shots or advertising campaigns, including fashion blogs, the appointment of James Charles is a great first. In a statement relayed by Slatethe brand has pointed out that she chose muses that ” to defend what they believe in and redefine what beauty is “.

Renowned for his tutorials and followed by 600 000 subscribers on Instagram, James Charles is a star of the makeup on the Internet. “For a long time, the industry of cosmetics seems to be aimed only at women,” explained the young man in the magazine Cosmopolitan. “I think that the only way for men to be more comfortable with this stuff is to eliminate these stereotypes. “