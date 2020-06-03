[Vidéo] A youtubeuse and militant pro-Trump conspuée and taken part by the students of a college

The young Kaitlin Bennett, 24, who is campaigning, in particular to defend the carrying of weapons in the United States, was violently heckled during a trip to Ohio university, known for its “liberalism”, and has been the target of insults and jet objects.

When the defenders of living-together fail in their duty of tolerance and benevolence. The youtubeuse Kaitlin Bennett, 24, has made the bitter experience, Monday, 17 February, then she went around Ohio university in order to achieve a micro-sidewalk from the responses of the students. But the young woman, an outspoken advocate of the second amendment and a staunch support of Donald Trump, has been greeted with a host of the more tempestuous by the students who have come to his meeting.

Accompanied by members of Liberty Hangout, a website curator, for which she makes videos, and a body-guard, the young woman came forward armed with his microphone to a crowd of students gathered in the courtyard of the faculty, as we can see on the videos posted on his Twitter account. But it is clear that many of the teens seen on the images seem to devote a real hate to the young woman, hooted, hissed, insulted, and even target projectiles, so she tries to keep her calm. All of them have their phones turned on her, making the scene quite heavy and raspy. “This is what happens when a support of Trump goes into a university campus. The leftist of the university of Ohio have begun to form a riot when Joel Patrick [son accompagnant] and me we are shown, and the police let it be “, said the activist on the social network, in the caption of the video.

This is what happens when a Trump supporter goes to a college campus. Leftists at @ohiou started a riot when @Joelpatrick1776 and I showed up, and the @oupolice let it happen. I think @realDonaldTrump should strip funding from universities like this that harbor terrorists. pic.twitter.com/5TMlfdto9O — Kaitlin Bennett (@KaitMarieox) February 17, 2020

“I think Donald Trump should withdraw funding to universities as those who harbour terrorists “, she added. On the images, we see her return to a vehicle with his team, which then is immediately bombarded with drinks of all kinds. “It would seem that the college is the most liberal of Ohio is also the most intolerant […] in terms of diversity of opinion “said the young woman in his video. On Twitter, many of them will be pleased with the frosty reception that has been booked, including some american personalities committed to the defense of minorities, such as the make-up artist James Charles, who said that she “deserved “ all this, before deleting his tweet.

When a conservative girl visits @ohiou to ask students basic questions about life… pic.twitter.com/jeL0Y8ez8j — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) February 18, 2020

“Beauty guru” James Charles (a favourite YouTuber of CEO @SusanWojcicki) endorses bullying, harassment, and assault of conservative YouTuber Kaitlyn Bennett at OhioU. pic.twitter.com/CjqtYaRidO — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) February 19, 2020

Gauchisation of american universities

This scene takes place in the context of gauchisation visible in higher education anglo-saxon, already denounced by fellow The Opinion. In the race fierce in progressivism and the fight against discrimination, the faculties across the Channel and across the Atlantic have never stopped one-upmanship. After that University College London had apologised for a tweet deemed “racist” on the snow by the end of 2017, a student union of the university of Sheffield had banned individuals non-racialized its meetings in October 2019.

A few months later, this same university had the idea to pay students for fight the microagressions racist. Finally, the american university of Yale, in Connecticut, has recently decided to remove two courses in art history, because considered to be too discriminating and eurocentrés. Instead will be given a course on the relationship between art and the “issues of gender, class and race “.