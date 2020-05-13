VIDEO. Actress Emma Stone can “not imagine” his life without Ryan Gosling

The actress Emma Stone — WENN



Actress Emma Stone could not live without his colleague

Ryan Gosling. The two actors have shared the poster for several movies, including Crazy Stupid Love and The The Land, in which their characters are as a couple. Over the years, the actress has forged a link with the actor, as she just explained, in a session of

Questions/Answers at the Telluride Film Festival.

Emma Stone gushes about Ryan Gosling: https://t.co/V65E6NlV2b — Us Weekly (@usweekly) September 2, 2018

“It is a very dear friend and awesome. I could not imagine my life without him. It is really special. It moves me nothing to talk about “, she confessed.

A true pro

But not everything is about emotion. Emma Stone also gave a more than pragmatic to explain why she likes to find herself on a plateau of filming with Ryan Gosling. “It’s great to play with him because he loves to collaborate and he is always delighted at the idea of sharing. It has taught me a lot, especially to be generous “, she revealed.

Emma Stone will soon be the poster The Favourite, a historical drama of Yórgos Lánthimos, scheduled for January 2019 and in competition at the Venice film Festival which is taking place until 8 September. Ryan Gosling is the poster First Man – The first man on the moon, the biopic dedicated to the astronaut

Neil Armstrong.

