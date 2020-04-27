VIDEO. Amber Heard is going to have access to medical records of Johnny Depp

Actors Amber Heard and Johnny Depp from the time of their marriage — Birdie Thompson/AdMedia/Starface



It is without doubt a major step forward for the defence of Amber Heard. Accused of defamation by Johnny Depp, the actress has, according to

The Blast, obtained of justice the permission to access the medical records of his ex, and in particular in regard to his mental health.

In other words, the lawyers of the star ofAquaman can leisurely dip into the information in the

record to support their defence, according to which Johnny Depp is actually a violent man, and that his consumption of drugs and alcohol, as well as multiple treatments to get out of it, would have contributed to his bouts of violence.

Not even fear

Johnny Depp has never denied the rumors that he had a complicated relationship with drink and drugs, but he firmly defends charges of domestic violence, claiming that it is he who was

victim of the crises of his ex-wife.

The lawyers of the actor in any case seem confident : even before the court ruling, they had said they would not dispute the application of Amber Heard, which they describe as a ” tactic smear “. The war continues.