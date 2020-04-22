VIDEO: An athlete Russian run an ultramarathon of 100 miles around his bed for the confinement

The athlete took more than 10 hours to complete that distance, not forgetting to stay hydrated, eat fruits and even play with their children.

The athlete Russian Dmitri Yakujny it has earned him fame on the Network after you have insured that ran 100 km around your bed as long as it meets with the isolation of the coronaviruses in his home in the city of Vladivostok, in the Far East of Russia.

The broker conveyed part of his career through Instagram, where he looked hidratándose, consuming fruits and even playing with their small children, all without stopping. And garnering hundreds of ‘likes’.

The athlete explained that he had intended to participate in the Marathon des Sables, a stage race that requires travel 250 kilometres over seven days in the wilderness of the moroccan Sahara. However, following the suspension of the competition as a result of the pandemic covid-19, Yakujny decided to run part of that distance in his own room.

To do this, he used a device that counted every meter traveled. And to complete the race took him 10 hours and 19 minutes.

