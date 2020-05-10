VIDEO. Angelina Jolie is still upset by the departure of Maddox at the university

The actress Angelina Jolie — Avalon / VISUAL Press Agency



One of the sons of Angelina Jolie from studying in South Korea, and the star is still under the blow of emotion. In fact, Maddox, 18 years old, decided to study biochemistry at Yonsei University in Seoul, as reported by

People. The actress accompanied him on the spot to discover the places.

But once at the airport, arrival at the time of leaving, Angie has cracked. She remembered this moment full of emotion in an interview to Entertainment Tonight on the sidelines of the expo D23 to

Disney.

“I had big glasses, and I have not stopped to look back and say goodbye, she told. And he stayed and continued to make me sign with the hand, knowing full well that I’d never stop to look back. “

A family united

And before you leave for South Korea, all the

children of Angelina Jolie were of course present to say goodbye to their older brother, be it Pax, Sahara, Shiloh, Knox or Vivienne. “When you know that your children love each other, let themselves be words, make hugs and support, then you tell yourself that everything will go well and that they can always count on each other,” said Angelina Jolie.