Video : Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber reveal a clip filmed during the containment

The american singer Ariana Grande and canadian artist Justin Bieber has posted online Friday, the duo recorded at a distance so that each was confined and whose revenues will go to a charity.

Titled “Stuck with You” (stuck with you), the title marks the first true duet between the two artists, even if Ariana Grande had already put her voice on a remix of Justin Bieber “What Do You Mean ?”, 2015. A collaboration is not as surprising, when we know that the two superstars share the same manager, Scooter Braun.

The lyrics of the song are in reference to the confinement and the fact of the spend as a couple. “I have all this time before me,” says Ariana Grande, when Justin Bieber sings: “I hope we’re here forever.”

The video of the title shows images shot by Ariana Grande at her, including embracing the one that a lot of publications in the united states are as Dalton Gomez, a young real estate agent in california with whom the rumor it had a relationship. Justin Bieber, meanwhile, appears in the company of his wife, the fashion model Hailey Baldwin, who he married in a luxurious ceremony in South Carolina, on the 30th of September last.

To carry out their plans, Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber had asked their fans to send them videos that can be incorporated in the clip “Stuck with You”. In addition to a lot of anonymous people, most dancing, to appear in the final edit, several celebrities, including actress Gwyneth Paltrow, Kylie and Kendall Jenner, Stephen Curry or Chance The Rapper.

The net revenue (excluding production costs) generated by the title will go to the association First Responders Children’s Foundation, which supports children who lost a parent during the pandemic and families in financial difficulty.

Released at midnight east coast time of the Usa (04: 00 GMT), the video was ahead of the trend on Friday on YouTube, with over 5 million views.