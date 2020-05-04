VIDEO. Arnold Schwarzenegger has been surprised by the sex scene of his son

The actor Arnold Schwarzenegger — Matrix Media / Starface



Arnold Schwarzenegger has been a surprise to say the least confusing of the hand of his son.

Patrick Schwarzenegger had not mentioned that in his new film, Daniel Isn’t Realhe has shot a sex scene. And his mother,

Maria Shriver, was not aware of.

“His playing is extraordinary, he is really talented, but all of a sudden, there’s this sex scene. I remember my [ex-] woman who told me on the phone the other day : “I have just seen the film of Patrick. This is amazing, I find myself there, it told me nothing and all of a sudden, there are his bare buttocks in a sex scene”, ” said the Terminator on the shelf Fox.

Parents very proud

Patrick Schwarzenegger explained why he had said nothing to her parents. “I didn’t know what to say. Then my sisters have not stopped talking about it. And my dad saw it the other night and this is the first thing he said to me also “, he confided on the set of another show, Today.

His mother, Maria Shriver, was also present and added : “The most important thing is that his father and I are incredibly proud of him because he works on his art very hard. It really is a role seriously and it has a lot of good reviews on his game. It is this of which we are so proud of it “.

