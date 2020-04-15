VIDEO Barack Obama announces his support to Joe Biden for the u.s. presidential election

When he had testified to no support for any party, Barack Obama has now chosen his camp. After several months of waiting, the former president of the United States announced, through a video, support Joe Biden for the next american elections.

Barack Obama is always also popular in the United Statesnearly 4 years after having left the White House. In this period of Covid-19, the former us president took advantage of his impact digital to show its support for Joe Bidenwith the objective of guiding the american citizens “during the darkest hours”. It is thus through a video published on social networks as the husband of Michelle Obama has justified his choice “Jbelieves that Joe has all the qualities we need in a president at this time (…) Joe has the temperament and experience to guide us through some of our darkest hours and we heal in the course of a long recovery” he said in the hope to counter Donald Trump.

Barack Obama encourages his former vice-president

“Having chosen Joe to be my vice-president has been one of the best decisions I have ever taken and he has become a close friend”, this is what was said by Barack Obama about Joe Biden before going back to his experience of management of a public health crisis “Joe me helped to manage the H1N1 virus, and to prevent the Ebola epidemic become a pandemic like the one we see today”. Through its press release touting the the multiple qualities of his former colleaguethe former democrat hopes bringing together its most loyal citizens in order to beat Donald Trump “the president is the most dangerous“for the next round of american elections that will begin at the beginning of the month of November.