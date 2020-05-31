[VIDÉO] Behind the scenes of the new show UNDER the SAME SKY

You have always dreamed of going to meet the artists and artisans behind the stunning creations of Cirque du Soleil ?

With its all-new webseries Cirque du Soleil — UNDER THE SAME SKYthe Journal de Montreal takes you behind the scenes of the next production of this company of ours.

In this first episode, we present the essential women behind the project : the author and scenographe Es Devlin, Chantal Tremblay, director of creation, and Lucy January, the director of production.

Watch the video below to learn more about the creative process of these exceptional women.

UNDER the SAME SKY was born out of a idea original Es Devlina creative multi-disciplinary known for his work with both avant-garde and ambitious. After you have created a world scenic fantastic for the tours of Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus, Beyoncé and U2, Es Devlin is working for the first time with the Cirque du Soleil.

In this first episode, we enter the heart of the daily Es and his team, who must combine acrobatics and breathtaking stage production and imposing technical challenges that are full-bodied in order to create a spectacle which, we guess, will come out of the beaten path.

Don’t miss the upcoming episodes of the webseries Cirque du Soleil — UNDER the SAME SKY, which will be broadcast each week on the website of the Journal de Montréal!

UNDER THE SAME SKY will be presented in the Old-Port of Montreal from April 23, 2020 June 21. Tickets are on sale now — don’t wait to get a hold of !