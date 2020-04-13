VIDEO. Bella Thorne shares the food in the same plate as your cat

California, United States – millions of people in the world share the love for their pets, to the point of giving them a place as a member of the family, because the actress Beautiful Thornewho has no problem in sharing food from the same plate as your cat.

The singer and producer also, Bella Thorne has shared a video on YouTube where you see happy, sharing breakfast with your pet, in the same dish.

The time has also been shared through stories of Instagram, where he sees the cat eat the cereal with the milk of the actress of 22 years.

In the video, you will enjoy Beautiful tries to annoy the cat and pretends to be that also eat the food in the same way, pushing the head of the animal with it, but not really consumed the food, he just wanted to have a good time with your friend.

Bella Thorne is declared pansexuelle

Actress american singer Bella Thorne is known to have provoked controversy, notably when he stated in July 2019 that he was pansexuel, that is to say that he felt sexually attracted to other people regardless of their sex.

