VIDEO. Beyoncé jealous ? His look to a woman who speaks…

Beyoncé was filmed in the stands of an NBA game in the process of looking through a woman who was in full discussion with her husband, Jay Z.

Jealous, Beyoncé ? Believe her reaction when a woman speaks to Jay Z, this is likely. Wednesday 5 June, the two american stars were present in the stands of Oracle Arena to attend a game of the NBA finals, which pitted the Warriors from Oakland to the Toronto Raptors. Installed in the first rank between her husband and a mysterious unknown, Beyoncé has been filmed by the cameras. And his reaction was much amused internet users. On social networks, the video quickly became viral.

And for cause : it is possible to see Beyoncé look at the contact Jay Z of through, obviously somewhat disgusted that she got her head in front of it to discuss with the rapper. Except that the singer had really no reason to be jealous. The mysterious unknown is in fact called Nicole Curran and is none other than… the wife of Joe Lacobthe owner of the team of Warriors of Oakland. To calm the controversy, she also wanted to react on Instagram by posting a picture in the company of Beyoncé, all smiles this time : “We should all help and we support each other”.

Beyoncé there was, therefore, certainly not in the process of fulminate seeing her husband in full chat with another fan… but would rather annoy the defeat of the Warriors against Toronto. Finally, Jay Z and Beyoncé benefited as it should from their evening sports. It must be said that they had a new one to celebrate, as the artist has become a few days ago the first rapper billionaire.

