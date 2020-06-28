VIDEO. Beyoncé reveals a first preview of his film, ” surprise, “the Black is the King”, announced in Disney’s+ in July

Watch the trailer of a minute of the film, that the american singer has directed and produced around the lessons of the “Lion King”.

The honeymoon between Beyoncé and Disney follows : Black is the King, a film based on the The Lion King the singer who has directed and produced, is announced for the 31st of July, in the platform of video on demand Disney+.

A first extract of a minute of this film, announced by surprise, was released in the night from Saturday to Sunday, June 28, 2020.

It is the companion of your album The Lion King : The Gifta true “love letter to Africa“the production in the past year, a year ago, at the same time that the remake in live action The Lion King in which Beyoncé was also his voice (in the English version) to Nala.

“This album visual Beyonce réimagine the lessons of the Lion King for children the kings and queens of today in search of their own crowns“said Disney in a press release. The film was made in secret for a year.”with a cast and a team that represents the diversity“he said that the company, which launched its platform for video on demand in November of 2019 (and at the beginning of April in France).

According to Disney, the film honors the trials and tribulations “of black families over time“in the story of the adventures of a young king in the face of the treaty and in the face of adversity. His ancestors and his father guided him in the course of your destination, which allows you to build the qualities needed to regain his throne.

The film contains some tracks from the album The Gift as My Power, Mood4 Eva and Brown Skin Girland the special guests (not specified) was announced.

Friday, June 19, on the occasion of the day of the emancipation of celebrating the end of slavery in the united States (specifically Texas), Beyoncé had released a new song, Black Parade and an initiative with the same name to support the entrepreneurship of african-americans. “To be black is our activism. Excellence black is a form of protest. The joy of black and your right”, she had written on your Black site, the Route of the Parade.