VIDEO. Billie Eilish responds to those who clashent on his friendship with Drake

The singer Billie Eilish — Sarah Stewart/Starface



Billie Eilish is particularly nettled by the controversy raised by its relationship purely platonic with

Drake. The rapper, 33-year-old did not hesitate to congratulate the singer of 18 years by SMS for its phenomenal success.

Their age difference posed a problem to some, but the interpreter of Bad Boy don’t see what’s wrong with that, as she explained to US Vogue.

“But what is it is that this crap ? “

“The Internet is such a mess filled with crap at the moment. Everyone is so sensitive. An adult may not be a fan of an artist ? “, questioned the star.

“There are so many people who should be more concerned about internet users. Like, you really going to say that Drake is weird because he is a fan of my music, and then you’re going to vote for Trump ? But what is it is that this crap ? “added Billie EIlish.