VIDEO. Brad Pitt reveals the nickname (very) affectionate that gives Leonardo DiCaprio

Brad Pitt and

Leonardo DiCaprio only became friends that very recently, on the set of Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood.

But the least we can say is that the current is well past, as Leonardo DiCaprio calls his new friend “honey” ! A nickname very affectionate that leaves Brad Pitt, somewhat perplexed, as he explained to Entertainment Weekly. “Darling. He calls me sweetheart, he confided. It is a bit annoying, but it suits me. “

More reserved, Brad Pitt has given a diminutive much more sober to his colleague, namely ” LOC “. But his affection for Leonardo DiCaprio is great as evidenced by his speech at the recent Golden Globes.

“I must also thank my accomplice, LOC, had said Brad Pitt. Year after year, I saw the stars who have worked with him and received the rewards to be up to him to give thanks in profusion. I know why. It is a champion, he is a gentleman – and I wouldn’t be here without you, man. Thank you. “