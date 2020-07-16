VIDEO – Bridger, age 6, receives the support of the Avengers after saving his sister from a dog attack

The people

SUPER-HERO – Bitten in the face on July 9, the child is a native of Wyoming and received 90 stitches. An exemplary courage that commended on social networks are the interpreters of the Captain America, Thor, Hulk and Spider-Man.

All super-heroes wear a cape. Some even come just to start the primary school. This is the case of the Bridger, which, from the top of his 6 years, he has not hesitated to much time to defend one of his close friends. On July 9, the child is a native of Cheyenne, Wyoming (united states), has stood between her sister and the dog, which was preparing to attack. “If someone had to die, I said to myself that it had to be me”loose,-the of his room in the hospital. Bitten several times in the face by the animal, he spends two hours in an operating room. Balance sheet ? 90 points, and an injury which is very impressive for his young age. The story is told by her aunt Nicole in an account of Instagram especially created two days after the fact.

I’m not an Avenger, but I recognize that a super-hero when I see one– Anne Hathaway

The goal of the super aunt is clear : to attract the attention of the super-heroes of hollywood for that “be aware of the latest arrival in the band”. In a first post, that tague Tom Holland (Spider-Man), Robert Downey Jr (Iron Man) or even Hugh Jackman (Wolverine). But nothing. We will have to wait the reaction of the actress Anne Hathaway to see the heroic gesture of the Bridger become viral. “I’m not an Avenger, but I recognize that a super-hero when I see one”, writing on Instagram that has played Catwoman in “The Dark Knight Rises”, Christopher Nolan. Related Post: Chynna Rogers, rapper from Philadelphia, died at age 25

A call to visio with Spider-Man

“I can only hope to be half as courageous as you in my life than you in yours. I wish you a smooth healing and a lot of beautiful stones”she says that the child, lover of geology. She concluded his message by challenging Mark Ruffalo. “Do you need a crew ?”she says to the interpreter of the Hulk. The comedian then addressed the young Bridger in the comments of a post of Instagram of her aunt now “liked” more than a million times. “Those who support the well-being of others before themselves, and they are the most heroic, and the most generous that I know. I respect honestly, and I admire your courage and your heart, ( … ). The true courage is to know what is right to do and to do it even if it eventually is going to hurt you in any way”it says that by signing his triple identity. “Bruce Banner/The Hulk/Professor”.

Impressed by the strength of the Bridger, Chris Hemsworth and Chris Evans, have both recorded video messages. “I know that you’re a fan of the Avengers and that would be very honoured to be part of the team”announces first, while the second undertakes to send to him “one of the shields, the original Captain America”. Tom Holland gave a call in visio, that the boy’s family not currently published on the social networks. A sacred keepsake for the young super-hero. Related Post: This video of Chris Hemsworth gave us a very warm

Delphine DE FREITAS

