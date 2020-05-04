VIDEO. Britney Spears admits to having trust problems and problems in it

The singer Britney Spears — Polaris / Starface



In a recent publication Instagram, Britney Spears confided with sincerity on his self-esteem issues. According to the singer, her issues of trust in it have an influence on his body.

“The body language says it all. The way you talk and how you stand can have an effect on your mood… I have problems of confidence in me then I have a bad posture… These movements help me each day to become more strong and they are fun to run, ” wrote the star of 37 years in the margins of a video where she performs those famous movements with the help of his beloved.

Stretching miraculous

“I feel so different each time that I do, continued Britney Spears. Because I’m not used to the feeling of having my back released. “But thanks to these exercises, the star says that not only breathes better, but it also feels more open.