VIDEO. Britney Spears is inspired by Beyoncé to respond to trolls

The singer Britney Spears — Capital Pictures /Starface



Here’s a time already that Britney Spears is the demonstration of her exercise routine and spiritual on Instagram, between gym sessions and messages of motivation. And trolls have been believed to be able to curb his momentum by making him notice that she was wearing the same outfit from one publication to the other. The pop star was then found in Beyoncé’s inspiration for their reply.

“I post what I want !!!! If I want to post a picture with the same outfit three times in a row, I’m going to do it and I would take example on Beyoncé because I’m FLAWLESS (perfect) !!!! But seriously… Keep your comments to yourself “, she wrote on Instagram.

The power of love-own

Britney Spears enjoys now, “mechanisms of light of self-love” and knows how to stand in the way of negative thoughts. His post was accompanied by a quote from Osho, the indian guru, installed in the United States during the 80’s, which was the subject of the documentary Netflix Wild, Wild Country. “Accept you as you are, has cited the singer. Since the beginning, we told you how you should be. Nobody has ever said that you were fine as you are. “

So those are not a few trolls, ill-intentioned who will stumble Britney Spears on the path of enlightenment.