VIDEO Britney Spears reveals the secret of her perfect body on Instagram

Constantly on tour, Britney Spears is giving high importance to their lifestyle. Diet, sport, dance… the interpreter of Baby One More Time is ready to do anything to keep her gorgeous body. Then she took 2 pounds, the star tells you on Instagram…

If Britney Spears has not confirmed to be betrothed to his companion, the sports coach, Sam, Asghari, she regularly posts videos of the duo in full session of sport ! A few months ago, the singer of 37 years, admitted to have gained a few pounds. In order to help her fans, the pretty blonde had shared what she had used to find his line : carrots, spinach, cucumbers and many other vegetables of the season !

>> Britney Spears full fitness, she receives encouragement from her sweetheart, Sam Asghari

But what the singer prefers : this is the sport ! On his account Instagram, she did not hesitate to film his routines in sports accelerated in order to give ideas of exercises to his fans. To accompany his latest video, the interpreted Toxic says :” I’ve gained 2 pounds… So I’m back in my gym lol !!! I love sweat, it’s so good, then I’m doing it ! I am the queen of habits, and have been since I was a little girl… I do almost the same thing every day… Some things don’t change !!!! PS : I shot this video yesterday “.

Immediately, subscribers of Britney Spears brings him their support :” You are the queen of fitness ! “;” Baby, even with the extra pounds you are beautiful !! Do what makes you happy ! You know you’re beautiful ! “; or :” I would love to be as motivated as you to do sport ! “