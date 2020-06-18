VIDEO C that kif : a happening organized by Cyril Hanouna stirs controversy

This Thursday, June 18, marked the last of C that kifto , the issuance of Cyril Hanouna. As usual, the moderator has seen things in a big way. Maybe a little too much, according to some viewers…

The fanzouzes of Cyril Hanouna have the soul in this Thursday, June 18. From tomorrow, they will no longer be able to rely on the facilitator of 45 years to entertain them on a daily basis. In effect, the C8 was broadcasting this day the last issue of the season. But as usual, the hellion of the PAF has not hesitated to put the small dishes in the large to make his farewell. Viewers were able to see Isabelle Morini-Bosc perform a cancan in front of the premises of RTL, or Raymond read a very touching letter to the father of Lino and Bianca. But among the many events offered during the show, there is one that has particularly shocked the viewers. From the beginning of the show, Cyril Hanouna had indeed stored a table of ping-pong in the middle of the street. His goal ? Give a gift to anyone who could beat him. Except that things have quickly slipped.

Cyril Hanouna strongly pointed the finger

Attracted by the cameras, passers-by quickly gathered around the facilitator, this has inevitably led to a large gathering. What irritated the viewers, who have not failed to emphasize how it was always important to adhere to the gestures barriers. Not to mention that the people who have faced Cyril Hanouna have all used the same racket, even though the stock was available. “It is staggering to cause rallies to do the show outside, no safety distance is not respected by the public “, ” I understand that this will be the last and that it is necessary to make the feast. But there… Crowd, not distancinghe repeated that he wanted to protect his team during the containment… “, ” With all this crowd, the social distancing is not respected. One would have thought in the subway “is insurgents, the followers of the talk show. Has each day of his polemic for the hellion of the PAF !

I understand that this will be the last and that it is necessary to make the party .. but here is the foutage .. chaos, not of estrangement, for he has repeated that he wanted to protect his team during the confinement ! He fucks everything up in the air in 5 min !!!#CQueDuKif pic.twitter.com/PvwvlMWrs3 — Louli (@AurelieNevez) June 18, 2020

#CQueDuKif

C is siderant cause rallies to do the show outside, no safety distance n is observed by the public . — Tangerine (@Mandari39242310) June 18, 2020