VIDEO C to you : Pierre Lescure reveals his salary as a columnist on France 5

Every night, Pierre Lescure is on France 5 around the table of C à vous. A 74-year-old, the journalist is more radiant than ever in the skin of the columnist Anne-Elisabeth Lemoine. A position also well paid.

A 74-year-old, Pierre Lescure doesn’t retire. Quite the contrary ! In addition to the presidency of the Cannes film festival, the former boss of Canal + is a columnist in the issuance C to you on France 5. A show in which he loves to participate to the sides of Anne-Elisabeth Lemoine. Sitting all night around the table of the program, the reporter kitchen the stars, always with lots of kindness. A guest on in the show The moment of luxury on Non-Stop People, he spoke his experience in C to you. ” I had hosted a show on Paris Première called It balance. I was told : ”You have been string pattern, what is it that you do ?” It was offered to me, I seem to be not too bad and it works pretty. I became a patron of chain because I was a madly in love with the entertainment, show business, tv and radio. So there, I continue to talk about the film “, he explained.

“It’s part of life “

Pierre Lescure has also agreed to reveal his salary. ” I believe that this is a contract of 8 000 euros per month “has he entrusted to you without any taboo. And if it has no complex to talk about money, it’s for a good reason. ” I’m not young so if I were to be afraid of wheat or of fear of this kind of question, I would have had trouble throughout my lifehas-t-he assured. I’ve been a patron of a pay channel in addition, therefore, it is necessary to think of those who are just wheat to pay for subscriptions or new options. Money is something that is a part of life. “Pierre Lescure has continued his confidences in The moment of Luxury by revealing that” has not always been very careful with the money “. ” I think I’ve been winning a lot of shareholders, but as for me, I don’t always have very well managed the mine, he lamented. But this is my problem and I am not a social case. “It remains to know whether he has since learned from his mistakes.