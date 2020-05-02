VIDEO. Camila Cabello explains why she does not call Shawn Mendes by his name

The singer Camila Cabello — Zuma / Starface



Camila Cabello never calls

Shawn Mendes by his first name. Indeed, the singer prefers to disguise his love of small nicknames of animals. She has entrusted this little detail on his love life during an interview with the

Sun Sentinel during which she was asked why she did not name, never the singer in his songs even though everyone is aware of their romance.

“I do not call him Shawn Mendes, you know. I call by nicknames of animals that I’m not going to reveal during this interview, said the star, amused. But I have the impression that when I say his name, it is just contributing to the circus of pop culture. “

Preserve the reality

“As soon as I do, I can hear the cries around, continued Camila Cabello. And I say to myself, “no, no, No, you don’t understand what I was trying to say”. I do not speak of him as a thing on Twitter. This is my little friend. It is real. “