VIDEO card déconfinement useless ? A doctor is sounding the alarm in C to You

The déconfinement planned for the may 11 draw over the days in France, thanks to a map divided into three colors. A choice that was held to qualify the doctor Martin Blachier this may 5, in C to You.

More than a few days before that the déconfinement begins in France, on may 11. Three different colours, cut them out, now the Hexagon : red, yellow, and green. A system explained by Edouard Philippe, and which allows to classify departments in three criteria : the movement of the virus, the hospital capacities and the ability of the test to the local level. Necessarily, the departments classified as green will be more “free”, while those in red remain more controlled. While the colors of the map of the déconfinement evolve over days, the doctor and CEO of the company “Public Health Expertise” Martin Blachier was invited to C to You this Tuesday, may 5, in order to decrypt the imminent arrival of the may 11,.

“The virus may circulate in fact !”

The doctor felt that this division into three colors is not useful at all : “What I’m saying is that it serves no purpose to have done this mapping red-green-orange. I think it is a taste for doing things a little bit complicated, but on a epidemiological approaches, in fact, it is nothing. I even think it can have a negative effect. That is to say, the green zones where we think that we are good, but not at all in fact”. Martin Blachier also considers that restrict movement over a distance of 100 kilometers will have absolutely no effect : “The virus may circulate in fact ! And the more people can travel 100km by 100km. So people feel safe and me what I fear is that it may lead to behaviours that are inappropriate, at risk, and that, in fact, the green region becomes too fast red”. Martin Blachier would have preferred a déconfinement by age groups is proposed, so that the people most at risk are protected.