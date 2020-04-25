VIDEO. Cardi B ends up in the er… Tom Holland and Justin Bieber meet virtually…

The rapper Cardi B — Zuma / Starface



April 2, 2020

Cardi B hospitalized because of stomach pain

Cardi B got a big scare in the middle of the week. Suffering major stomach pains, the rapper went to the emergency room, as she revealed to her fans on the social networks (posts since deleted but spotted by

Metro).

“I had super bad stomach for the past four days, so I went to the emergency room last night. I feel a little better, and I hope that tomorrow I will no longer evil, ” she wrote. The concern was much greater for the star, who has never hidden his concern about the crisis of the coronavirus, that the tummy ache is one of the symptoms of the Covid-19. Hope for Cardi that she is on their feet as soon as possible !

Tom Holland and Justin Bieber meet virtually on Instagram

Val Kilmer reveals that Cher had collected when he learned that he had cancer

When he learned that he was sick from cancer in 2015, Val Kilmer has been able to count on one of her friends the most true : Dear. The singer, with whom he has been in a couple in the 1980s, was even invited to live with her so that he would not be alone to face the disease. “One night, I found myself throwing up blood, which had covered the bed, like in the scene of the Sponsor. I started to pray and I called the emergency services. Dear arrived and she took things in hand, ” revealed the star Top Gun in his autobiography, I’m Your Huckleberrycited by People.

After a long fight against throat cancer, a tracheotomy, several sessions of chemotherapy and radiation therapy, Val Kilmer is now in remission.