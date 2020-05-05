Video : cascadeuses and actresses in hollywood are organizing a fighting giant visio

The shots are of course simulated, but nobody would like to suffer in reality. Apparently lack of action, actresses and cascadeuses hollywood is fun to shoot a video in which they improvise a kind of brawl giant from their places of containment.

It all starts with Zoë Bell, in particular, be deemed to have doubled Uma Thurman in Kill Bill, who can obviously read books from his home. She looks at the camera and launches a huge kick which will arrive in the figure of Lucy Lawless, better known under the name of Xena the Warrior. Margot Robbie, Drew Barrymore, Halle Berry or Cameron Diaz, who was returning visibly racing. The shots are linked together using fists, feet and heads to a result particularly excited.

There is no doubt that the actresses were in desperate need of their habits in front of the cameras while California has been one of the first States to be stuck, thus putting an end to filming in Hollywood. And you can see that they don’t need special effects or aid in all kinds to make the figure of a warrior very convincing.

One thing is for sure, they seem to have enjoyed the exercise. It is not impossible to have a second version of the “boss bitch fight challenge” in the next few days, since Zoë Bell concludes the video by a : “who wants to play next week ?” With more than 350,000 views on Youtube in two days, it would seem that the public enjoyed this demonstration of “Girl Power” and will be at the appointment if it was to reproduce.