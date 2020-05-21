VIDEO – Celine Dion and “scars of life” : his French physician says his voice problems

Celine Dion has not said its last word. A month agothe quebec singer canceling a series of concerts, shortly after the launch of her world tour entitled Courage World Tour. A decision, due to a virus in the throat. Then, on Tuesday, 15 October last, the interpreter ofIt’s All Coming Back To Me Now has caused fear in its audience, and is struggling to finish his titles To you and I’m Alivebecause of her vocal cords tired. Invited on the set of Key not to my post on Monday, October 21, on C8, Jean Abitol, the ENT surgeon who treated the star for 51 years, has given new rather reassuring about his state of health : “It has a lifestyle of exception”, he said before answering the question that all fans of the star arise : “Not only his voice is going to come back because she will still amaze us. She perfectly knows how to driver her voice.”

The doctor, who is optimistic about the future of his patient, was keen to stress the balance that Celine Dion tries to find between his life as a woman and his life as a singer, after having devoted many years at his trade, and followed that up the trials painful : “Today, it is a voice but it is also a woman. We do not speak only of his voice. She balanced between her voice and the woman. This whole being today, that it has a world of emotions is extremely important, in which it has suffered for many years. A 30-year career and at one point, she loses her husband she loses her brother two days later. The voice it is not only the instrument, it is the emotion.” For Jean Abitol, the problems of the vocal cords that meet Celine Dion, are no other than the reflection of his pain : “In his voice sometimes, we feel these small tremors. It is the scars of life, behind. It is the emotional world. Everything behind it and everything that it built with”, he continued, before concluding : “Before, it was the voice Celine. Today, it is the voice and the woman.”

Photo credits : C8