VIDEO – Celine Dion : because of this mind-blowing, for which his music has been refused for a movie

Who would not love to hear Celine Dion interpreted the hit song of his film ? And yet, in 1988, the producers of the film The Student have simply refused. As explained by the composer of the film’s original soundtrack, Vladimir Cosma, on the plateau of C to you on February 12, the film production would have declined the mock-up with the singer because of his physical appearance.

“They (the producers) have told me ‘the promotion of the film on the song’. Céline Dion was not a canon of beauty at the time and so they didn’t want it to be a kind of link between her and Sophie Marceau and all that, ( … ), it’s a little crazy” explains the famous composer to whom we owe the music The Boom. It is, therefore, a singer of Norwegian origin, Karoline Kruger, who had represented his country at the Eurovision contest that year, which was chosen. Needless to say, she has not had the career of his sidekick in quebec and this, in spite of the success of the film with Sophie Marceau.

If it is necessary to admit that in 1988, Celine Dion does not match the standard of beauty of that time, a plethora of tubes (and physical transformation) will allow him d’reach the top and the soundtracks of many films. The worship song Beauty and the Beast the mythical My Heart Will Go On of Titanic, its success near the cinema is no longer to prove. More recently, it’s for the movie Deadpool 2 that the star has signed a song. If the film The Student has since become a classic, and its soundtrack was elevated to the rank of gold, you wonder what fate would have had the title You Call It Love if it had been sung by Celine Dion.

Photo credits : Agence /Bestimage