VIDEO – Celine Dion : her secret slimming finally revealed

For several years, the health of Celine Dion concerned about ! The singer of the international hit My heart will go on, title track of the film Titanicis becoming leaner and while some talked of a depression following the death of her husband Rene Angelil, there would be nothing. This Wednesday, October 30 in the show Key not at my post broadcast on C8, the columnist Fabien Lecoeuvre made confidences amazing how the concert at the Festival des Vieilles Ploughs broke records of sales.

The specialist musical has in particular revealed the secret diet of Celine Dion, who would be as simple as that : she would feed primarily based soups. “She drinks a lot of soups to do not take weight and it gives a lot of energy“, he confided to his comrades enjoyed themselves. In spite of everything, Fabien Lecoeuvre is estimated that the girlfriend of Grandpa Munoz should stop his diet based on liquids : “Agree, to lose weight, she drinks a lot of soups, but I think she was a bit abused the soup lately“he amused, finding it too thin for his taste. Fans of the star will certainly be in agreement with the opinion of the columnist.

Photo credits : C8