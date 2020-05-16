VIDEO – Celine Dion tribute to her mother died : a chronicler of TPMP is loose and causes the indignation

Celine Dion is in mourning. Four years after the death of her husband René Angélil, Celine Dion has lost her momThérèse Tanguay Dion, passed away on Friday, January 17, at the age of 92 years, following a long illness. A sad news that the singer has decided to to share with his public, at a concert in Miami. A few hours after the announcement of the death of her mother, the diva, canadian pays tribute to his dear mother on the social networks : “Mom, we love you so much… We will dedicate the show tonight and I will sing for you with all my heart “wrote the mother of René-Charles. This last has held promise since, the same evening, she paid tribute to Thérèse Dionon stage, during a moving speech. On the set of TPMP, on Monday, January 20, Cyril Hanouna and his team are back on this evening to say the least, touching.

In plateau, Gilles Verdez has been particularly touched by the grief of Celine Dion : “I find it really emotional because what’s more, it is his mother who had launched (…) And then there she has the courage to share with her audience as she has always done. It is very beautiful what she does “, he said. Jean-Michel Mayor was shown to him much more severe with the canadian singer who has lost her mother : “Of course it is sad, it is all when we lost his mother… But in all the concerts, it made us drunk with its René, now it is going to get drunk with his mom “, he launched.

Shocked by this remark, Cyril Hanouna asked its columnist leave the traythe time that it is quiet. Before leaving, Jean-Michel Mayor said : “I lost my dad five years ago, is that I have drunk with my dad ? No. And ben here ! You can keep things to yourself also “, he said, somewhat annoyed. Cyril Hanouna, to him, was clearly not okay…

