VIDEO. Charlize Theron has explained why it was unveiled to the public that his daughter, Jackson was a transgender

The actress Charlize Theron — Zuma / Starface



In an interview granted to Pride Source,

Charlize Theron has explained why it is important for her that the world would know that his daughter Jackson, 7 years old, is

transgender.

“I have the impression that, as a mother, it was important to let the world know that I would appreciate that you use the right pronouns to refer to it,” explained the actress, adding that she was the only one able to tell the story of her daughter until she chooses herself to be.

The duty of a mother

“I think it’s become more difficult for us, as she grows older, read things about her with the wrong pronouns, continued Charlize Theron. And I kept myself to speak of it in the press with the wrong pronouns earlier. It hurts really. I don’t want to be that mother. “

Last April, the actress had explained to the Daily Mail she had seen her daughter like a boy until she opposes it-even, 3 years old, the kind that he had been assigned.