VIDEO – Charlize Theron : “I have long been the only woman in movies of men”

INTERVIEW – The star south african Charlize Theron is the star of “The Old Guard”, available this Friday on Netflix. An action movie inspired by a graphic novel that focuses on female characters and LGBT. She confided to LCI.fr.

The patron, it is it. In “The Old Guard”, Charlize Theron embodies Andy, a woman to fist to the head of a band of mercenaries indestructible in every sense of the term, since they have the particularity of being immortal. The arrival of Nile, a young member of the Marine, resurrected after having been killed in Afghanistan, will put their beautiful arrangement in peril. Directed by the filmmaker, african-american, Gina Prince-Bythewood, this action film released this Friday on Netflix, is inspired by the graphic novel of the same name, created by Greg Rucka. Its uniqueness ? Put a cast of characters from diverse backgrounds, both ethnic, sexual.

With my production company we are looking for those great stories that can hold a mirror to society– Charlize Theron

"This is the kind of story of which my company, Denver and Delilah, is looking", tells LCI actress and producer, in the video above. "We do not want to be part of the problem. We are looking for those great stories that can hold a mirror to society and give the impression of being in his image." In recent years, Charlize Theron has funded it-even films like "Young Adult", "Dark Places", "Atomic Blonde", "Tully", or even the recent "Scandal" on the matter of sexual harassment within the chain Fox News. A way of maintaining control over his career. And interpret roles of women who go off the beaten path.

Read also Sexual harassment, Fox News and a female perspective : why “Scandal” with Charlize Theron is going to do a lot of things to talk about

“I’m trying to make up for lost time“explains the actress, who will be 45 years old next August. “I have the impression that during the major part of my career, I was the only woman in a lot of stories dominated by men. So I put in the ability to produce my own content and really choose the projects that I want to be a part.” If “The Old Guard” does boxing clearly not in the same category as a “Mad Max Fury Road”, where Charlize Theron embodied the powerful Furiosa, one of the best roles of his career, his fans will be delighted to find heroin bad-asswielding the sword, the gun and fists with the same dexterity. That said guilty pleasure ? >> “The Old Guard”, Gina Prince-Bythewood. With Charlize Theron, Kiki Layne, Mathias Schoenaerts. Available Friday on Netflix

Jerome Vermelin

