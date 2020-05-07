[VIDEO] Chris Evans and John Krasiński in Boston Commercial

STORIES RELATED

File this under: Pissah wicked.

The natives of the Boston area, John Krasiński (The Office), Chris Evans (film Marvel’s the Avengers) and Rachel Dratch (Saturday Night Live) give free rein to their accents Beantown in a new advertisement for Hyundai, which will be broadcast during the Super Bowl LIV on Sunday.

Configuration: Evans and Dratch watching someone try in vain to insert his car into a parking space close. Then, Krasiński rolls into its new Sonata – equipped Smart Park – and he didn’t even need to be behind the steering wheel so that the vehicle runs perfectly in the place.

The success impresses the audience, which bore Krasiński with a list of cities and towns and nearby places of those who have spent time in traffic on I-93, Rte. 1 or about. Dorchester? Foxboro, ma? Swampscott? The garden? Revere? The port? Yeah, that says Krasiński, “he has pahké” in all these places.

The spot a minute culminates with an appearance from the legend of the Red Sox’s David “Big Papi” Ortiz, but unfortunately, it makes no reference to the Roast Beef of Buzzy or J. P. Licks).

Krasiński currently plays in the Jack Ryan of Tom Clancy. The recent work on tv Dratch includes an arc on Shameless. And the new series of Evans, Defending Jacob, has recently won a series order on Apple TV +.

Now it’s your turn: hit to the left, pay attention to the staties, and then press PLAY on the video above to watch the ad in full.