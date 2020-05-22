VIDEO. Chris Evans could play in a remake of ” The Little Shop of Horrors “

The actor Chris Evans — Sarah Stewart/Starface



Chris Evans is always moving away a little more of his role of Captain America. After we have interpreted the manipulator Ransom Drysdale in A loggerheadsthe actor would be approached for the role of the dentist Orin Scrivello in a new remake of The Little Shop of Horrorsaccording to

Deadline.

The original film, directed by Roger Corman in 1960, told about what happened to Seymour, a florist’s awkward, when he realized that his carnivorous plant could talk… and that she fed on human blood. Adapted into a musical comedy, and then in a feature film-Frank Oz, both much less morbid, The Little Shop of Horrors has since become a cult piece.

“Dentist ! “

Chris Evans would take over the role camped by Steve Martin in the movie by Frank Oz, a dentist of sadistic and violent, which strikes his girlfriend Audrey, who is on his side, secretly in love with Seymour. Steve Martin had delivered a mythical version of the song Dentist!. According to Deadline, other stars could join the cast, as

Scarlett Johansson, Taron Egerton, or Billy Porter.

No release date projected yet been announced, but we already know that the film will be directed by Greg Berlanti, is well known to fans of super-heroes for having created the Arrowverse, the for television of the universe movie-related comics DC.