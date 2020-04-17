VIDEO. Chris Evans launches ” A Starting Point “, a Web site policy

The actor Chris Evans — AdMedia/Starface



In general, the political commitment of Chris Evans to be expressed through tweets incendiary addressed to the administration

Trump.

But the actor wanted to act in a constructive manner by creating A Starting Pointa web site that will provide elected officials of all political persuasions to express themselves on various topics through videos of 2 minutes. The ambition of this project being to inform and to gather an electorate more divided than ever before to

United States.

To lift the foot

In the last 12 months, Chris Evans and his partner, the actor and director Mark Kassen, interviewed 160 elected officials in Washington. Only small downside, the actor, openly democratic and anti-Trump, has had trouble to examine the figures more to the right of the political spectrum.

This is the reason why he decided to calm down a bit on Twitter, no offense to its 13 million subscribers. “I’m a little to lift the foot from the accelerator to here that everything is up and running,” assured the star of Captain America to Esquire.