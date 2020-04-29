VIDEO. Chris Evans warning his fans against a scam on the Internet

The actor Chris Evans — Sarah Stewart/Starface



Watch out for fake Captain America. Chris Evans, who interpreted the super-hero up to Avengers : Endgameheld to warn his fans against impostors posing as him on social networks and try to steal money from the gullible internet users.

“A quick message to my fans : I will not ask ever to a fan to give me money. If you have interacted with someone who asks you for money, it is an impostor “, has tweeted the star.

Quick message to fans: “I would never, EVER ask any fan for money. If you’ve had an interaction with someone claiming to be me asking for money, it’s fake. And to anyone who actually preys on fans in this way, you’re garbage. — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) November 25, 2019

Fake account, real scam

Chris Evans adds a message to the attention of the scammers potential. “Those who take advantage of my fans in this way : you are a waste “, lance-t-il.

The star of the MCU is not the only one to have been a victim of the intrigues of impostors. Last July,

Hugh Jackman, another star of the Marvel movies, he also stated that fake accounts in his name were trying to extort money from some of his fans.