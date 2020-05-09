VIDEO. Chris Hemsworth desperately searching for his dog

Actor Chris Hemsworth — AdMedia/Starface



Chris Hemsworth and his wife Elsa Pataky are in dire straits : their adorable dog Sunny has been missing since Wednesday. She ran away after having received a shot of juice in approaching too close to an electric fence that borders the property of the couple.

A family friend posted on Facebook a notice of search, accompanied by a photo of the dog.

“It is a big Golden Doodle to cream colored, very friendly, her fur is longer than on the photo. If you see it, please call “, she wrote in the caption.

Everyone is looking Sunny

The personal trainer for Chris Hemsworth, Luke Zocchi, also shared a view of research, adding that the animal is chipped.