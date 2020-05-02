VIDEO. Chris Hemsworth lifts the veil on the next “Thor” (without saying too much anyway)

Actor Chris Hemsworth — Wenn/Starface



Dropped straight from Valhalla, the script Thor: Love and Thunder is finally in the hands of

Chris Hemsworth. And the actor is no longer in a hurry, let his hair grow, and to regain his divine hammer to new adventures.

“This is one of the best scripts I’ve read in years. This is Taika pushed to the extreme and at its best. If the version that I read is the one on which we were going to leave, it’s going to be crazy enough “, he assured the Philadelphia Inquirer. In effect, the writing of which was entrusted to

Taika Waititi has made Ragnarokthe previous pane, and will also carry it.

Sharks from space

Moreover, Taika Waititi has himself given a taste of Love and Thunder during a

Instagram Live a few weeks ago. “There are so many good things in it. It exceeds so much the terminals, but in the best of ways. It makes them look Ragnarok very mundane, very cautious. For this new film, it has a bit the impression that it was asked to children 10 years of age what they would like to see in a movie, and after we said yes to everything. Sharks of the space, if you know a little about the comics… That is all I will say… The sharks of the space, ” he confided.

It promises !